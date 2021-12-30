Rome market, Vecino check: proposed exchange to Inter

ROME – A new idea appears in the corridors of Trigoria . Or rather a market opportunity: it is about Matias Vecino , Uruguayan midfielder coming out of the Inter . For the moment there is no negotiation, it should be pointed out. But the Rome knows that Vecino , when his contract expires, he is looking for a team that allows him to play continuously and is evaluating a concrete proposal. […] Vecino, already proposed by the manager Alessandro Lucci in other transfer market sessions, he is an expert player who meets the physical and technical requirements required by Mourinho . He earns about 2.5 million but at 30 he could settle for a lower amount in order to snatch a multi-year agreement. If anything, the problem is to satisfy Inter, who would not release him for free. With Marotta , Tiago Pinto still has the bonuses to be collected at the end of the season for Dzeko . And relations between the two clubs are excellent. In short, if you wanted it would not be impossible to start the deal.

The moves

However, Roma does not want and cannot spend until they sell some players: one of them is Gonzalo Villar, which in theory could also be part of an exchange. Always that Simone Inzaghi like it in return. Villar earns € 800,000 and with Mourinho he has not played even a minute in this league. Further on, the discussion can take on concrete contours. Also because Tiago Pinto has verified that the roads to get to Florian Grillitsch, Austrian’sHoffenheim, it’s at Boubacar Kamara, French del Marseille, they are quite expensive. They too are expiring their contracts but due to their age and profile they are not easy to take. A bit like the favorite in the role, the Swiss Denis Zakaria, which in the summer had been tested with conviction but is now destined for a club of Premier: the Borussia Mönchengladbach has already stimulated an auction.

