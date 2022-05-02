Rome Medical Assembly ends in chaos

The assembly of the Order of Doctors of Rome called for Saturday 30 April at the Marriott Rome Park in Muratella ended in chaos: the long line for accreditation and the full room kept out about a hundred professionals, who gave birth to a harsh protest, while colleagues inside screamed “shame” in a sort of stadium atmosphere and outside the private security officers regulated access between protests.

“A large number of doctors with the right to vote, awaiting accreditation outside the hotel, were excluded from the assembly – denounced the association Contiamoci! – The assembly stealthily proceeded to vote by show of hands and with an approximate count of the consents. The vote therefore took place not only within an illegitimately constituted assembly, but even neglecting the proxies present “.

In the videos shared by the association to document the incident, doctors present in the hotel room can be seen screaming and challenging the president Antonio Magi, also underlining how some vaccinating colleagues “were made to pass through the back” to receive a prize. In fact, on the agenda there was also the award ceremony, as well as the approval of the final balance and the budget.

The doctors left outside and others inside who are part of the ContiamoCi! they announced that they had delivered the films to their lawyers and were ready to challenge the approval and appeal: “Everything happened, hundreds of colleagues were prevented from entering because there was no time for accreditation – continue by the association – something of unprecedented gravity, the vote was done without a real count of the votes and without taking into account the proxies “.

Some participants kept outside also called the police, and some police vehicles intervened on the spot. Meanwhile, the Order of Doctors has decided not to publicly comment on the incident.