Rome, Medicine and Dentistry at the Cattolica, almost 9,000 candidates for 325 places – Corriere.it

Rehearsals at the Fiera di Roma today and tomorrow. Girls dominate: 6,147 female and 2,779 male candidates. In the lead students from Campania. 1,749 registered at Medicine and Surgery for 80 places

About 9,000 candidates for 325 places: 300 for Medicine and Surgery and 25 for Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics. In Rome today and tomorrow the admission tests to the degree courses in Medicine and Surgery and in Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics of the Catholic University are held. To compete 8,550 students for Medicine and Surgery and 376 for Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics. Coming from all over Italy, there are precisely 8,926 enrolled, of which 6,147 females and 2,779 males: most of them from Campania, followed by students from Lazio, Puglia, Sicily, Calabria, Lombardy.

For Medicine and Surgery, one admitted for every 28 candidates; one for every 15 candidates for Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics. As last year, the admission competition is carried out in two days, and divided into four exam sessions, in order to create four groups of participants distributed in four pavilions. Each sector of the Fair contains about 600 candidates, spaced over 2 meters from each other (the normal capacity up to 2,000 seats). The test lasts 60 minutes. At the end of each session, the halls are sanitized to ensure absolute safety both inside and outside the premises.

The admission exam consists of a written test of 60 multiple choice questions on topics of logical and logical-mathematical reasoning, biology, chemistry and physics, general culture, English and ethical-religious culture with five answer options, including the candidate must identify the valid one by discarding the wrong conclusions. The results of the test will be announced starting from 4 April on the website of the Campus of Rome of the Università Cattolica: l the final merit rankings for each degree course.

The educational offer of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery also includes the single-cycle master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery, entirely in English. The tests valid for admission to the first academic year 2022/23 will be held on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 April, consisting of 30 places for EU citizens residing anywhere and non-EU citizens residing in Italy. Fifty are instead reserved for non-EU citizens residing abroad. Record of applications for the degree course, which registered 1,749 students, of which 1,327 EU students and 421 non-EU students. The admission tests for European candidates will take place in presence at test centers scattered throughout Italy (in the cities of Rome, Milan, Catania, Palermo, Cagliari, Bari, Reggio Calabria) and abroad (29 candidates in Lisbon, 13 in Munich, 12 in Athens and 10 in London, etc.). Non-EU candidates will take the exam on the same day, but remotely.

