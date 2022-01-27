Rome, meeting with Diawara expected. But there is no air of farewell – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Amadou Diawara returns to Rome, and unless there are surprises he will stay there at least until June. The Guinean, fresh from one cup of africa disappointing with his Guinea, after the video call to Mourinho for the good wishes he is awaited by a confrontation with the company before returning to work. A meeting with the prosecutor is scheduled between today and tomorrow in Trigoria Daniele Piraino and probably Diawara himself. One last attempt to find out if there is an opening for the sale already in January. Hard. Because so far the feedback received from the player’s entourage is always the same and leads to rejection. At least to the clubs that remained in line. And therefore Venice, Cagliari, Sampdoria and Fulham. Run off the tracks Turin and Valencia, which if nothing else could have approached the 2.2 million plus bonuses up to 2024 that the midfielder receives in the capital. A Diawara will be reiterated that with Mourinho he will have few chances to play. But the facts say it: only one presence as owner in these six months. The number is unlikely to change much considering the arrival of Oliveira. An eventuality that does not scare Amadou by now convinced that he wants to stay at least until June. In the event of an (unlikely) change of mind then Pinto would throw himself headlong into a possible last minute heist. He stays at the window Xhaka while Kamara and Ndomebele have now gone away