Rome Metro, 66 million ready (but stopped since 2017) for interventions on trains – Corriere.it

The A and B metro trains, as is already happening to those of the Rome-Lido, could soon risk being stopped because general revisions and the periodic checks required by law. Yet the funds for these maintenance were allocated at the end of 2017, by the then Gentiloni government with Minister Delrio, in the package of 425 million destined to Roman transport which in fact also included this share, 66 million, for the extraordinary maintenance and rolling stock of the red and blue lines and that should have avoided arriving unprepared for this deadline, known to all.

Delays and delays, on the other hand, have produced the current crisis: 51 trains Caf 300 to be stopped and inspected, with the real risk not of cancel the stops, as on the sea line, but to reduce the passage of trains in the stations, a service probably incompatible with the current provisions on crowding and capacity still at 80%.





The funds come allocated between 2017 and 2018 and the first delays are from the Municipality of Rome, led by the former mayor Raggi. As stated in the official documents only on November 15, 2019 Roma Capitale assumed the determination to proceed with the assignment in favor of Atac as the contracting authority. It was necessary, that is, to entrust the maintenance service and the Municipality has instructed the municipal company only a year later. Then there were problems with the tender: the first – and we are now in July 2020 – given that the only offer received was not considered valid, it was not awarded. A problem also because the 425 million originally would have been available until December 31, 2020, date then extended by one year for the Covid emergency. Thus the second tender was published, 64 million and a time schedule which foresees work on the 51 trains for a total of 8 years. In February of this year there is the award to the Rti Alstom, winner with 10% discount, for the second arrived (Rti Caf) he appeals and the procedure is blocked.