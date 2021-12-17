Rome, midfielder urgency: now Grillitsch is on pole. The situation | Market

January 2019. Almost two years have passed since the last arrival of a midfielder in the Giallorossi. The paradox of the case was Gonzalo Villar which today is more than ever on the outgoing market and which in the summer prevented the arrival of the median requested by Mourinho. In January, however, there are no excuses. The Portuguese also needs a midfielder numerically despite knowing the financial difficulties of Roma. “Let’s not expect big hits”, on the other hand is the leitmotif of Mou and Pinto. So he hunts for the occasion, possibly on loan or (almost) zero parameter. Zakaria’s name was high on the list but the competition is now high. This is why the candidacy of Florian Grillitsch, class of ’95, contract expiringicon the Hoffenheim, with a cost that goes between 5 and 6 million euros and that last summer was also liked by Napoli. Pinto has accelerated in the last few hours to try to give it to Mourinho already after the New Year.

OTHER NAMES – But pay attention also to Marc Roca of Bayern Munich, Spaniard born in 1996, ended up on the sidelines of the German team. Offered, but it doesn’t seem to interest, too Arthur borrowed. Further back there are Xeka from Lille and Maggiore from Spezia which, however, does not convince everyone in Trigoria. The department will still have to think about an exit between Diawara (requested by Marseille) and Villar himself while Mourinho wants to give confidence to the young Bove.