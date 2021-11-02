Rome-Milan, the decisions of the Judge on Mourinho and on the choirs for Ibrahimovic and Kessie

ROME – The decisions of the Sports Judge on the last matchday of Serie A have been published. One of the most interesting matches was the one between Rome and Milan, with the Judge punishing José Mourinho “for having, at the end of the match, near the entrance to the referee’s dressing room, taken an ironic attitude towards the same, uttering disrespectful words”. For the Special One, a 10 thousand euro fine was imposed. Not only that, the judge also punished the Curva Sud for i choirs intoned against Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Franck Kessie : closure for one shift ordered, suspended sanction that will become effective when similar episodes repeat.

The communiqué on the choirs of the Curva Sud

“Considering that, during the match, insulting and racial discrimination chants were sung against two players of the Soc. Milan; considering, in particular, that in the first ten minutes of the second half from the South curve, occupied by supporters of the Soc. Roma, chants were sung on several occasions to the player’s address Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Soc. Milan) and that, for this reason, the Clerk of the Course requested through the Fourth Official that the expected announcement be made, which happened twice; also considering that the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office reported in their report that, at the 35th of the second half, “the Curva Sud entire Roma fan club (100%)” sang choruses of racial discrimination against the player Franck Kessie (Soc. Milan) and, that for this reason, at the same minute, the expected announcement was made; considering that, on the basis of the above, significant behaviors emerge in terms of size and perception, pursuant to art. 28 paragraph 4 CGS, for the purposes of the punishment of the same; resolves to sanction the Soc. Roma with the obligation of play a race with the sector called “Curva Sud” without spectators. Penalty suspended for a period of one year pursuant to art. 28 paragraph 7 CGS with the warning that, if during this period a similar violation will be committed, the suspension will be revoked and the penalty will be added to that imposed for the new violation “.