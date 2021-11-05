Rome, Mkhitaryan and Abraham are two problems

Anguished and always on the edge of the abyss, like almost all the games of Rome from Mourinho . The anger that mounts where clarity is lacking. The fury that will be blind, but at least it hurls you in some direction. This will be what the Giallorossi fan likes, passionate like few in the world. Ibañez , more decisive in the area of Abraham , put the patch and warded off acid titles like bullets. Whistles never heard before at Olympic and therefore breaking of the idyll? It is urgent to change course, waiting for the miraculous and not exorbitant catch of January.

Other than goleada and revenge! Touched the umpteenth fool and, this is clear, Bodø will never be Godo, not only in these parts, for one simple reason, Bodø is superior to Roma, they are definitely more team and, perhaps, listen, they also have more overall quality ( but what the hell is someone like Solbakken, 23, a well of talent doing here, instead of in a club that aspires to win the Champions League?). Hard to swallow evidence for insanely schematic heads that if you live north of the Arctic Circle you are by definition some kind of intruder who emerges from his igloo to herd reindeer, fish for salmon with Santa Claus, and play football in your free time. . And, instead, here they are, they show you a fluid, harmonious, choral, aggressive kick without the ball. Beautiful and deadly. They have not lost in 18 games and are the maximum expression of a Norwegian football that for some time has been serving up talents (not only Haaland, we want to talk about Botheim, another class 2000 sniper from Bodø?). Two obvious penalties from prehistoric football without Var, a referee here too quite an enemy (sooner or later it will be necessary to do a serious research on the collective unconscious hostile towards Rome and the Romans) and buckets of bad luck in the second half are not enough mitigating.

The premises were good in terms of moods and loves, the forty thousand (more than at the Meazza for Milan-Porto of Champions) not to believe in making the Olimpico sing, the four outcasts finally restored to at least their dignity and a single cry, a single alarm, sweeping away the horrendous memory and regaining the lead in the group. A half-successful undertaking. Mkhitaryan unhappy paw, once again in an area that suits him best. Zaniolo he seems lost in his own identity crisis chaos. The only resource in the first half, the long balls of Cristante, the most important player, with Pilgrims, of the band of Mourinho. The pearl of El Shaarawy in the second half he revived an Olympian who had fallen into depression. Here is someone who must always play in this Rome, even with one less big toe.

The Mou what Rome needs is the one that does not defend its choices indefinitely, even when the facts prove it wrong, it is what if it sees a Darboe patently inadequate does not hesitate to throw in his negative obsession, Villar, or take away Abraham, too late, for Boria Mayoral. Two huge problems, the aforementioned Mkhitaryan, lost soul, and English. Excessive mimicry and gesticulation of the silent actors, but zero significance.