Rome, mother Angelina Jolie shoots the film and her daughter Shiloh has fun on a roller coaster – Corriere.it

from Rome editorial office

Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, gave herself a day during her stay in the capital of adrenaline fun and lightheartedness at Cinecitt World, the amusement park of cinema and TV on the outskirts of Rome.

The sixteen-year-old with a group of friends and family – a brigade, the couple has six children as known – presented herself at the entrance to the park as an ordinary teenager, with a great desire to discover the attractions in freedom. In the photo Shiloh on the roller coaster called Inferno, an indoor fun that she wanted to try several times. A few days ago she had already been photographed with her mother, Angelina, at the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus.

Shiloh is the sixth daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, born in Namibia in 2007. Very similar to her mother, she loves to dance, and seems to be the most affectionate of all the brothers to dad Brad from whom the actress separated in 2019, as she continues. the legal battle for child custody. Now she is often seen in Italy alongside her mother, in Rome to shoot Without blood, the fifth written and directed by her, with Salma Hayek.