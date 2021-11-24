Rome, Mou studies all the moves for the double game – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

In a calendar that from tomorrow until the Christmas break will force Roma to play 8 games (6 in the league and 2 in the Conference League), José Mourinho he finds himself managing a real emergency, especially in view of the double confrontation at the Olimpico against him Zorya Luhansk (tomorrow, 9 pm) and against the Turin (Sunday, 6 pm), writes Gianluca Piacentini in the Corriere della Sera. Two matches in which the Portuguese coach will not be able to allow himself the luxury of alternating the few men available. In the Conference, in fact, a victory against the Ukrainian team is needed to maintain a hope of qualifying first in the group – or at least to secure the second place which leads to the play-offs in February against the teams relegated from the Europa League – and for this reason it will not be possible to make too much turnover and preserve many starters for the match against Turin, which is important for maintaining contact with fourth place which means qualification for the next Champions League. Still without full-backs in the role – Spinazzola, Vina And Calafiori they work apart -, Mourinho is practically forced to go on with the 3-5-2 which gave good indications against Genoa. The only untouchables (and irreplaceable) are Karsdorp and El Shaarawy, the good news for the Portuguese coach is the return of Chris Smalling: entered Genoa in the final in place of Kumbulla in the grip of cramps: he could find a starting shirt in the Conference or maybe enter a game in progress and start from the beginning against Turin. Even having him available for only one of the two games would allow Mourinho to rest one of Ibanez (yesterday he turned 23), Mancini and Kumbulla. In the cup, probably in attack alongside Abraham or Shomurodov, he will find space Zaniolo, who will try to win a jersey for Sunday as well.