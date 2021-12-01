Rome, Mourinho against the referee: “Fossi Zaniolo I would leave Serie A, thank goodness I removed Mancini …” | News

The Giallorossi coach after the defeat in Bologna: “A team to be invented against Inter”

“On Saturday we have an important match and we have to invent a team to play with. Luckily I had time to change Mancini because maybe he would have taken the yellow card.” For the match against Inter, his former team, Josè Mourinho lose Abraham and Karsdorp, warned and warned in the game lost against Bologna and does not hide the anger for the management of the cards. “Congratulations to Bologna and Mihajlovic, they fought and got three points – continued the coach of the Rome – Congratulations to my parents who once again gave everything, against everything and everyone “.

“There were injuries before the match, during, and also some ‘hidden’ problems, since someone played with problems – he continued Mourinho to Dazn – I am proud of the guys, even with the defeat I have no negative feelings. But if I were Zaniolo I would seriously think about the possibility of not staying so long in Serie A, it’s impossible for him here, the attitudes they have with him make me feel bad. So it is difficult. It is on

yellow that Pairetto gave me I prefer not to say anything. What I had to say I told him that I thank him for giving me a confrontation at the end of the game. “