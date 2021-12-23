Rome, Mourinho awaits Pellegrini and Spinazzola: that’s when they return

ROME – The Rome closes his 2021 with a draw. The team of Mourinho drew 1-1 against Sampdoria with goals from Shomurodov and Gabbiadini, and now fourth place is six points away. A week of rest for the players who will return on December 30 for the round of pads and then the resumption of training. There is a Rome that does not go on vacation, and it is the one committed to the market. Tiago Pinto is looking for reinforcements for the midfield and the right wing, while Mourinho is also monitoring the injured situation to get back those players who have been missing for a long time. El Shaarawy returned against Sampdoria, then it will be up to Pellegrini and finally Spinazzola.

Rome, the conditions of Pellegrini and Spinazzola. That’s when they come back THEl captain of Roma he missed six league and conference league games due to the injury he remedied last November 28 in the match against Torino. After 15 minutes Pellegrini was forced to stop, his absence was an important absence for Mourinho’s game. However, he is missing less and less on his return: soon Pellegrini will return to training in the field and already for the match against Milan, on January 6, could be available to Rome. He will miss the rhythm of the match, lost with more than a month of stoppage, but he will recover between training sessions and game clips.

It will take about an extra month to see Spinazzola available again. Rehabilitation from such a major injury takes at least six months. The Achilles tendon – on which the whole piece of the body falls – must recover 100% to avoid relapses and new further stops, which is why no one in Trigoria wants to accelerate to see it again first on the pitch. Spinazzola has practically completed his work on re-athletization carried out in the last month and a half between the field and the gym, and at the beginning of January it is ready for the new I consult with the professor Lasse Lempainen, the Finnish surgeon who reconstructed his Achilles tendon. At that point, if all goes well, Spinazzola will receive the ok to start the competitive phase. Which means returning to work with the group – gradually – and then starting to take minutes into the game. Also here gradually, starting from a quarter of an hour and then extending his races up to 90 minutes. In short, for the first weeks of February Spinazzola should be fully available to Mourinho.