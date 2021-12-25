Rome, Mourinho congratulates the fans: “I want to win”

The Special One calls the Giallorossi people together in view of the match against Juve: “We will have fun”

“The future must be bright. Obviously I dream of winning, because it is in my nature, in my story. I am not only happy to improve and to lay the foundations for the future. I also want to win. “On the day they reveal from Nigeria that they have contacted him, with the intervention of the minister of sport, to entrust him with the bench of the national team, José Mourinho in a video he sends his wishes for Christmas and a Happy New Year to all the Giallorossi fans.

“We hope that 2022 will give us the opportunity to add other steps in the construction of a Rome that you will not only love but that you will feel proud of what it can achieve – he added – We try to do everything possible and as soon as possible to reduce this time and get where we want. From the first day I arrived I understood that Roma, the Roma fans, are family and friends to me. When I arrived, things were immediately very clear. Time is not a concept empty but a word that means everything, to work with time you need empathy, without time it flies and nothing is built. Empathy is very important. I assure you that here in Trigoria there is empathy and it is not an end in itself. Everyone works and everyone wants to do it as a team, we’re getting really strong from this point of view. And I think you are feeling it, game after game. “

“For me it is a pride and an honor to work for Roma, thanks for everything, on my behalf and on behalf of the players – added the Special One – There is fantastic support at the Olimpico and away from home, there is always yours. noise, the noise of ‘friends’. And this is priceless for us. ” The Portuguese coach then made an appointment for the new year to the fans in view of the big match of the Epiphany with the Juventus. “We are soon at the Olimpico, immediately in the first week of January – he concluded – We have fun immediately to the first, with Roma-Juventus. We are there, together, once more “.

A message on Christmas could not be missing Covid and restrictions that the country is preparing to live: “The most important thing in this period is to be able to spend the holidays in health and tranquility. If I can give you any advice, it is to stay safe, to follow the rules and to try to overcome once again the negative period we are experiencing, let’s hope for the last time “, concluded Mou.

See also



Market

Serie A transfer market: all the movements of the seven sisters in view of January

