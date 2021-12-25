Rome: Mourinho ‘Future is rosy, I want to win’ – Football

“The future must be bright. Obviously I dream of winning, because it is in my nature, in my history. I am not only happy to improve and to create the foundations for the future. I also want to win.”

On the day in which from Nigeria they reveal that they have contacted him, with the intervention of the minister of sport, to entrust him with the national team bench, Josè Mourinho sends his greeting message to the Roma fans on the club’s social channels. “We hope that 2022 will give us the opportunity to add other steps in the construction of a Rome that you will not only love, but that will make you feel proud of what it can achieve”, is the comment of the Special One. “When I got here, things were immediately very clear. Time is not an empty concept, but it is a word that means a lot.

To work with time you need empathy and I assure you that here it is and it is not an end in itself – explained Mourinho – For me it is a pride and an honor to work for Roma and for you “.

A message on Christmas between Covid and restrictions that the country is preparing to experience could not be missing. “The most important thing in this period is to be able to spend the holidays in health and tranquility. If I can give you any advice it is to stay safe, to follow the rules and to try to overcome once again the negative period we are experiencing, let’s hope for the last time “, concluded ‘Mou’. (HANDLE).