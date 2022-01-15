Rome, Mourinho: “I didn’t think they gave us Sergio Oliveira on loan. He’s not a director”

José Mourinho welcomes Sergio Oliveira to Rome. The Portuguese coach spoke at the press conference about the new Giallorossi midfielder, very skilled from eleven meters: “If he will be a penalty shooter? I haven’t thought about it yet, it’s something we still have to decide. At the moment I can’t tell you, we worked on many other things this week and not on penalties. I never thought it was possible to borrow Sergio, it was not a name that I put on the table because, knowing our transfer ideas for January and the importance of Sergio in a team that plays to win the championship like the Porto never thought it was possible on loan. When Tiago Pinto proposed it to me, I immediately said yes and not because he is a director as you say in Italy or he can improve the team from that point of view. This is not Sergio, he is a different player with a character we need, with an experience we need. He comes from a club with a mentality that I know well, I immediately thought he was a very important player for us. It’s about improving the squad little by little. This is why I say that this transfer window has been positive for us: we have hired two players (Maitland Niles in addition to Sergio Oliveira, ed) early and our options are improving a lot. So far we have done seven months with only one right-back. Sergio in midfield can do everything: he is not a playmaker, but apart from that he is everything and for our squad profile it is very important to improve the team little by little “.

Mourinho’s press conference.