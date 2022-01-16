Rome, Mourinho: ‘I never thought I could take Oliveira, someone who can do everything. Spinazzola? A little crazy … ‘| Market

On the eve of the match against Cagliari, he speaks at a press conference José Mourinho, coach of the Rome.

On the market and Oliveira: “I’m happy because I know the transfer profile we can do. I thank the club’s effort and Pinto’s work to improve the squad. I don’t expect a third player, we did our best. We gave Sergio and Maitland tactical knowledge of the team. and not just them, even those who have been here with me for a long time and are not yet close to being perfect tactically. Oliveira? I never imagined I could take it, it was not a name I had made knowing our market profile and the “importance that he had in a team like Porto. I never thought it was possible to take him. And when I got the chance from Pinto of course I said yes right away. But not because he’s a director. He’s different, he has a character of which we need, experience, personality. It is multifunctional, it knows how to play, it can arrive, it improves our squad. It is a question of gradually improving the options in the squad, which is why I say that this window has been positive. Sergio in all is Tactical systems in midfield can do it all. With six months of competition ahead, that’s a lot of matches and a lot of things you can do. Changing three who have played a little with two who will play a lot is important. ”

On Cagliari and the match with Juve: “I know Mazzarri, it’s a competitive team, they come for one point, but those who come for one sometimes get three … we know it won’t be easy, but we have prepared ourselves. They have a coach and experienced players, they have found a way to play . Juve? The result obscures a good 70 minutes outside, but for those who work inside, no. We worked hard, we cannot forget those 70 minutes, we must take them and analyze all the good things we have done. “

On the unavailable, Spinazzola and Veretout: “I can tell who hasn’t trained with us lately – we read on romanews.eu -. You already know who is disqualified, El Shaarawy, Smalling and Karsdorp. They haven’t trained, let’s see today. El Shaarawy? Let’s see if he can train today, maybe if he will be on the bench. I think we won’t have 12 players on the bench, there will be 3-4 Primavera players. If someone who hasn’t trained like Stephan will be on the bench if he arrives. Spinazzola? I would like to know who was the phenomenon who decided that he could return to play in November. Did he say so? Super optimistic and even a little crazy, informed by someone who wanted to motivate him, but did it wrong. It is a difficult injury to recover. With each passing week, it seems like one more is needed. I thought that this season I will not have it. I’m glad if the prospect of having it comes up sooner. I’m calm, he suffers more than me, I always tell him the same thing, missing a day less. Veretout? Our squad, if you see the number of games and minutes they have played, can be large in numbers, but in practice 14-15 players almost always play “.