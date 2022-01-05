Rome, Mourinho: ‘I would never train Lazio or Milan. Covid? We want players who respect the law ‘| First page

Here are the words released at the press conference by Josè Mourinho on the eve of Milan-Rome tomorrow at 18.30 at San Siro

How’s the team doing? Will Rui Patricio play?

“Rui will play. He did not train yesterday and the day before yesterday due to a back problem, he trained today but he will play tomorrow. Fuzato will not be there, we bring Boer and Mastrantonio as second and third options. Rui is in perfect condition to play. . We worked well, it’s been 15 days without competition and it’s natural that we lose something in terms of intensity and pace of play. But we’re fine, the only player who is really continuing in his recovery is Spinzzola, after some problems with you. known with some Covid situation. But we are prepared, maybe after 15 days without football it is better to return with a match of this level because you don’t need to find motivation. The players find concentration and motivation easily “.

There is a story before and after her in Rome. Which clubs will he not be able to coach?

“You are too nice to say that there is a Roma before and after me. I don’t think so, to make history you need trophies. You can do a great job without cups. There are coaches who do fantastic jobs without cups, it’s possible and in this sense I say that I feel that I am doing a great job here. But to make history and leave your name in true history we need trophies that we don’t have right now. It’s only 6 months, but we are far from that. Others club? We are professionals and to say that you cannot coach other clubs is a risk. There are clubs to which you can say ‘no’, you do not say it out of disrespect for other clubs but you refuse the kind of history between the club that you coached before and what comes. After 2010 the first Italian club that spoke to me was not Roma, so to speak. Roma could be accepted, the other could not. It is not disrespect, but I will never be able to coach Lazio, and they certainly think the same about me, but there is always professional respect ale. For example, I don’t think I’ve ever had any problems with Milan, maybe a few jokes. Maybe there are clubs you can’t coach like this one.

Fixed the issue with unvaccinated players?

Unvaccinated people are private and players have the right to protect their privacy. Some players also had Covid last week and we respected their privacy. Rules are rules, when the Italian government decides the decision must be respected. And a player who hasn’t been vaccinated so far, obviously want him to respect the law and be able to do his job and play. But I don’t think we will have problems internally “

Maitland-Niles? Do you expect anything else?

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about him because no one told me he’s officially our player. Right now he’s not our player. He grew up at Arsenal when I was at Chelsea and Tottenham, I know him well. our market is known, it will not be similar to that of Atalanta or Fiorentina. We must try to improve the balance of the squad with one or two players on loan. For example Karsdorp has always played and when he was disqualified with Inter, we do not we were a team and we were lost. The manager and the club are working at this level to find a player profile for the loan and that the home club thinks it is useful to come on loan. When you look at the Arsenal squad they have Tomiyasu, then they have 3-4 options and we found this option. We tried to do it, let’s see. If a player comes, we breathe better. Then we see, the market is open for practically a month. If we can do this in the first week of January, there is always the hope of doing something else “.

Is Pellegrini ready to play?

“He has recovered well, thanks to him, to Carlos Lalin and some other physiotherapists he had a few days of vacation less. Since the 30th we arrived everyone is working normally. He can play, but he cannot play 90 minutes. I think he is not a problem starting the game. I never have problems with coexistence with the players, this is a problem that I like. We have these players in the middle of the field plus Villar and Bove who can play, this is a good problem for us. “

Will Abraham one day become as strong as Ibra?

“I don’t like comparing players, especially if you compare a player with a terrible history and another who tries to build his history. Let’s leave Tammy calm, let’s not compare with Ibra.

Given the many Covid cases, aren’t they likely to be false results?

I don’t like this way, when a team has 3-4 injuries of important players, and it happens many times, the result is not distorted. It is Rome that plays against Lazio, Naples and Spezia. If Pellegrini, Smalling, Abraham, Zaniolo do not play with 5 yellows, the result is not distorted. There are rules. It would be an injustice to let a team play without a goalkeeper, in this sense yes. But if there are a minimum of players available, okay. We are not a team with very rich options, for us it is a problem every time a player is missing. But if there is enough to play, you have to play. I’m only sorry for the fans for the 75% to 50% reduction. “

AC Milan waited and left, making the pressure felt. Are you expecting the same match?

“I like your question because it is a question from a person who has read the games and understands. But I think Pioli would like to hear what I say … It is true that they played a ‘passive’ game in managing the ball and seek depth, but say what we have worked on … The question is good, but the answer is bad. We have analyzed all the games, we obviously try to play better and achieve a different result from the first leg. “

