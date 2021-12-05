Rome, “Mourinho must resign”

Rome, Mourinho torpedoed live: the name of the hypothetical replacement is absolutely sensational, in what would be a thrilling return.

The last debacle suffered at the Olimpico at the hands of the outgoing Italian Champions set off an alarm bell which, this being the case, can no longer continue to be ignored. Net of the emergency with which the Giallorossi presented themselves to the big match against Inter, the 3-0 with which Dzeko and his teammates walked on the ashes of a team devoid of his usual bite, unleashed the anger of many insiders.

In the crosshairs of criticism, as physiological as it is in this type of circumstances, it ended up there José Mourinho, who after the match tried to throw water on the fire, shifting attention to the little offensive weight that the team he deployed, due to the absences, had to worry a granite Inter and returned to the solid one of the past. After the two consecutive successes obtained against Genoa and Turin, two “blows” arrived a few days later, with Roma currently occupying sixth place in the standings, nine points away from Juventus, awaiting tonight’s match.Atalanta, fourth. During the Twitch stream on CMIT TV, Enrico Camelio shot zero up Mou, advising him to resign.

Rome, “Mourinho resignation” | Broadcast live: the successor is checked

Here are the words of Camelio: “No matter what he has done in his history, Mourinho has to resign: he has to go to the Friedkin’s, get his severance pay and say hello.“In short, an announcement that is certainly important and that at the moment shows a position to which only a small part of the supporters align themselves, who even yesterday at the final whistle never missed their contribution, inciting their favorites throughout the race. Camelio, then, also reviewed the profile that could act as a replacement for the Special One: “Call De Rossi and end of the fair. “