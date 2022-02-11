Rome, Mourinho-players comparison | The team has decided

The Roma coach had a meeting with his players after the post-match outburst with Inter and the rest day

In a couple relationship it is always better to discuss and not keep things inside. Let alone in a relationship with twenty-five other people. For this reason today, after the rest period granted by Mourinho to his players, the coach had an interview with the team. A meeting was necessary in light of what happened after the defeat in Italian Cup against theInter. After the triple whistle, in fact, the coach let off steam with the players. Some have treasured the words of the Portuguese, while some seem to have been annoyed.

What certainly did not go down in the group, however, is having seen the outburst in all the national newspapers. Having made the matter public was a lack of respect for those sacred ruleseven if not written, of the locker room. What happens inside it stays inside it. But this time it wasn’t like that. According to Giuseppe Giannini, whoever released the news wants Mourinho to be ill, even if he hasn’t come to terms with the square. Although the results are not the best and the game does not shine very much, most of the fans of the Rome and the company are still on the side of the Portuguese.

READ ALSO: Transfer market Rome, future in the balance | Goodbye for 4 big players

Rome, the line to be adopted with Mourinho has been decided

According to reports from the Corriere dello Sport, it seems there are no splits within the team group as regards the relationship with Mourinho. Indeed, from the interview it seems that the players are with the coach, as well as society. Come on Friedkin as far as Tiago Pintoin fact, the mantra is only one: all with José. For this reason, the upper echelons of Rome have decided that there will be no sacrifice of the technician to give a shock. In reverse. It will be much more likely to see the sale of those players who do not have the right characteristics for Mourinho. The Roma coach will choose also thinking about next season. Who will take the field, in fact, will be because he has the right qualities and personality according to the Portuguese.