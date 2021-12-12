Rome, Mourinho: “Primavera league at a very low level, does not prepare the players for Serie A”

The Roma coach José Mourinho spoke at the press conference about the second lines: “It depends on the profile of what you call the second line. If they are young and inexperienced people, what you have to do is work and wait. Work on problems that only experience improves. If people who have experience are wrong, it’s a different profile, against Inter we had 8 players on the bench under the age of 21. We are talking about players who played in the Primavera last year which for me is a very low level league. It does not prepare the players for Serie A. If we compare it to other similar leagues in France and Portugal there is no comparison. CSKA Sofia’s second goal where Darboe misses is a mistake that comes from inexperience. I would like to look at the bench as he does Inzaghi who sees Lautaro, Correa, Vidal, Darmian .. But I like this reality, it’s different and I like being able to help them. With young people you can only work, accept mistakes as part of the growing process. eng. I would like to fight for other goals, but I am very happy to be here. It must be clear: the project is different from those had in his career. I am very happy to be here to face this challenge. “

