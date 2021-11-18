Rome, Mourinho studies Genoa. And the formation appears …

ROME – It is forbidden to make mistakes when the championship resumes. There Rome on Sunday evening he will face the new coach’s Genoa Shevchenko to look for a victory missing from four games, between the championship and the Conference League. José Mourinho in this rest period studied the Marassi race down to the smallest detail, scrupulously analyzing all the details and mistakes made in the last game before the stop against Venice. And the technician has published some shots of his work in Trigoria on social networks.

Rome, here is Mourinho’s office: maxi studio for Genoa

Video analysis first of the match of Penzo, with a scorching 3-2 defeat also matured for a penalty kick awarded to Venezia and which sparked new referee controversies. In the video room of Trigoria the technician in overalls and slippers reviewed the match over and over again by analyzing the team’s movements. Then of course the tactical analysis and the construction of the team that will have to face Genoa: a photo that sees Mourinho sitting in his office writing the various schemes to be used in Liguria. A detail did not escape the fans: a sheet with the formation written on it where you can clearly see the disposition of the players to form the 3-4-1-2, the same form used against Venice.