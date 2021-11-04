Rome, Mourinho surprises everyone | Change the UEFA list

After the heavy 6-1 of the first leg the Rome by José Mourinho tonight he will return to the Conference League.

The Giallorossi team will face the Bodo / Glimt on the first return day of the group stage of the third most important European competition. However, there is a novelty within the UEFA list that the Special One wanted to include.

An important match that could bring Roma back to the top of Group C, should they win tonight. The ranking sees the Norwegians at the top, at high altitude 7 points, one more than the Capitoline. Then at 3 there is it Zorya, while the CSKA Sofia closes in fourth place with 1 point. Meanwhile, there is something new in the UEFA list that José Mourinho wanted to bring.

UEFA Roma list, Mourinho changes

The young man will be part of the list, and therefore also of those called up Filippo Missori. Class 2004, right-back role, could be very useful to the Portuguese coach, who at the moment does not see Bryan Reynolds as a replacement for Rick Karsdorp. The US outsider could go out on loan in January. Returning to the young Missori, the same could also play as a midfield winger if necessary.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS ROMA-BODO / GLIMT

Rome (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibañez, Calafiori; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy; Abraham.

Available: Fuzato, Boer, Viñto, Kumbulla, Tripi, Darboe, Bove, Carles Perez, Zalewski, Shomurodov.

All .: Mourinho.

Bodo Glimt (4-3-3): Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Bjorkan; Brustad, Hagen, Konradsen; Solbakken, Botheim, Pellegrino.

Available: Smits, Kvile, Kongsro, Hoibraten, Moberg, Vetlesen, Mugisha, Pernambuco, Koomson, Nordas.

All .: Knutsen.