Rome, Mourinho thanks Inter but mocks the referee for Zaniolo

L’Inter beat the Rome 2-0 in the quarters of Italian Cup thanks to the networks of Edin Dzeko And Alexis Sanchez. A nice reaction for the team of Simone Inzaghi after the defeat in the derby against Milan in the league, a blow for Mourinho who hoped to revive the season with this trophy.

Inter, Mourinho thanks the fans

It was still an evening to remember for Mourinhoreturned to San Siro in front of the fans ofInterformer team with which he won everything in 2010. To the microphones of Mediaset, the Portuguese coach told his emotions: “The way they waited for me here, Mr. Zhang, Marotta And Zanetti, the great gift they gave me before the game, people were great to me. This is the emotional side that I can never hide, it is an eternal relationship. A beautiful San Siro, a beautiful stadium that says my home. But I don’t want people to forget that time there Rome it’s my home: I love my Rome, I’m very sad because we lost ”.

Inter-Roma, Mourinho’s analysis

Mourinho analyzed the match of Italian Cup: “We didn’t manage to win the game, I can’t forget. I can’t forget but if I block the first 5 minutes of the game, I saw a team that played very well against a team with which it is not easy to play well. In the first half we had two huge opportunities to score, on the first occasion I saw the ball inside, the second of Zaniolo it is a great opportunity.

In the second half the game was every minute more on our side: control, recovery well, without creating great opportunities, the Inter defenders are very strong in one against one. We played a good match. The second goal changed the game and the referee, who was very good tactically. He played a game until 2-0 and then another game. He was very good, ”he says wryly Mourinho.

Rome, Mourinho attacks the referee and defends Zaniolo

The referee also warned Mourinhowho allows himself a joke: “For his curriculum vitae, a warning to Mourinho is a beautiful thing.”

For Pinto Zaniolo must be protected, Mourinho he goes wild and ironically targets the referee for the management of the yellow card, which Zaniolo also received: “I don’t speak anymore. Because? It does not change, it has been like this since the beginning of the season and it does not change. This is why I said that the referee was very good tactically. Many yellows that were there were not given, but for us it is too easy. After the 2-0 the game was another and you can blow the whistle in another way. Only a quality referee can do this, he is a quality referee “.

