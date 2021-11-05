Rome, Mourinho: “There were two very clear penalties for us, maybe there are few referees in the Conference League” | News

The Giallorossi coach after the match against Bodo Glimt: “The referee was decisive”

“The result is tight, we made a lot of mistakes from a technical point of view but there were two very clear penalties”. The technician of the Rome Josè Mourinho thunders at the referee at the end of the match against the Bodo Glimt. “People can talk about what they want but the result is 2-2, with them having two shots and two goals. We don’t know how many we have made and then there were two clear penalties. Conference League there are few referees, who are starting their European careers, and this is not good. I have no problem with the referee, who will go straight back to Greece. In the first game we lost 6-1 and I didn’t say anything about the referee because it was our fault, but today I have to say something more: two clear penalties are a lot. Decisive refereeing “.

“We are not in a good moment, in front we find it hard to score when we could. But once again I’m sorry, because here the refereeing was decisive – he continued. Mourinho – But we have 7 points and we are in control of our destiny, we have to win the next one. At this moment, however, there is a problem in attack, whoever scores more is El Shaarawy, we lose a lot of points because we can’t score as much as we should. But you can also see how many points we have lost due to refereeing decisions, it’s an easy statistic to make: just look at the matches with Juventus and Milan. “Again on what doesn’t work in Rome:” At the moment we lack the genius ahead. The problem was in the people who played up front like Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan and Abraham. We are not in a good moment with them, we are struggling to score. “The Portuguese glosses over the Olimpico’s whistles:” I didn’t hear them, I was focused on the match. “