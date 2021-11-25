Rome, Mourinho: “Zaniolo has great potential, but he has to learn a lot” | News

The coach after Zorya: “I’m happy with the qualification. This match was difficult but we did very well.”

After the poker trimmed to Zorya, José Mourinho he is satisfied with the passage of the shift. “This match was difficult, but we did very well – explained the Roma coach -. We have created a lot and we are happy for the qualification“. “Zaniolo today he played well and I liked it – he added speaking of the great protagonist of the Conference League match -. It has great potential, but it still has a lot to learn from a tactical point of view and in his behavior on the pitch “.

“Nicolò must limit the high-lows of his performances – continued the Special One -. He must have more awareness of his talent and his potential”. “He has had major injuries, at times he has negative feelings and suffers them – explained Mou -. With Juve he was playing in a fantastic way, but at the first sign of a small knee problem he had the typical fear of those players who have suffered. much”. “He must be left alone and I would like to ask the Roman press not to tell lies and not to invent stories between us – he continued -. So Mancini will also be happy if we can give him a Zaniolo that is also useful to Italy”.

Then some considerations on the match against Zorya. “The opponent was not of a high level, but they were aggressive and played man – explained the Roma coach -. But we found the solutions with brilliant individual performances”. “We are happy because we were able to move forward in the Conference,” he added.

As for Abraham’s test, the Special One has clear ideas. “I think they are following a path like the others – explained Mou -. My team is made up of good players who always have the right attitude even in the moment of defeat. It is a great group that has yet to grow”. “Abraham comes from a different reality, from a team that is always dominant and in which the attacker only has to think about scoring goals – he continued -. Here, on the other hand, it is also important to work for his team-mates. For him it is a process of growth. . Even if this thing limits him a little physically. ” “He is improving a lot and I am happy with him – he added -. He is understanding the concept of a team and will score more goals.” “I’m happy with the guys. We could have been better positioned in the championship standings and win this group, but I’m happy”, concluded the Special One.