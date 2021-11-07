Rome, Mourinho’s exemption is not a possibility – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Roma are not considering the possibility of an exemption from José Mourinho. The 3-2 cashed against the Venice left a bad taste in President Dan’s mouth Friedkin and his son Ryan present in the stands at the Penzo, but no one in the company is considering the possibility of giving the Portuguese a good service. The statements of the Special One in the post-match certainly did not please the club which for the umpteenth time this year had to endure the criticism of the squad: “When building your team, you start with a model. The squad is unbalanced and there are no changes for the positions. I don’t think this squad is better than last year. We lost experienced players, today the two full-backs who were on the bench were Reynolds and Tripi, one from Primavera and the other who played two or three games in Serie A. Bruno Peres and Juan Jesus would have been useful“. The complaints and negative results in the last month, however, have not led the president to take drastic decisions, for the moment at the helm of Rome will remain José Mourinho.