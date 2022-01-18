Rome, Mourinho’s revolution is only at the beginning

ROME – From gracias to obrigado the step has been decided. There Rome has stopped speaking Spanish and is learning Portuguese every day: with Mourinho on the bridge, two players were decisive in the victory against the Cagliari . Meanwhile Sergio Oliveira , at his debut, generator and converter of rigor. And then Rui Patricio , the goalkeeper of the National , which with a bit of luck he defused Joao Pedro and a possible final hoax. If you add that Jorge Mendes is the procurator of all three characters in this story, it is understandable how the center of gravity of the Iberian peninsula has shifted towards the Atlantic. With the other Portuguese from Roma, Tiago Pinto , very fast in the dismantling of the Spanish colony: Pedro and Pau Lopez greeted last summer, Villar and Borja Mayoral they just settled in Getafe and the same Carles Perez , the only one left of the gang, is certainly not a non-transferable.

Mourinho, the visit

Who knows if it’s a coincidence: just yesterday, on the day of rest for the team, Mourinho visited the embassy of Portugal, taking a picture in front of the flag. The headquarters is right in the Parioli district, a stone’s throw from Villa Borghese, where the coach established the Roman residence. A return “At home … in Rome” Mourinho defined him, who in the meantime according to the British media has rejected a very recent proposal from Everton, which had probed him for the replacement of Rafa Benitez. It is the confirmation of a certain orientation: Mourinho has the total trust of the Friedkin, as shown by the interventions on the market, and in turn has no intention of abandoning the ship when it risks sinking. What can happen at the end of the season nobody can know or predict. But today, in mid-January, the bond is as strong as the rich three-year contract signed last spring.

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio