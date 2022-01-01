Rome, Mou’s deputy changes: via Sacramento, here is the former Samp Foti

The coaching staff of Josè Mourinho’s Roma changes and it is not a small change: Joao Sacramento, his assistant coach, leaves and the Italian Salvatore Foti, 33 years old, former striker, among others, of Samp, Lecce and Vicenza (for the physicist he was compared to Ibrahimovic) and technical collaborator above all of Marco Giampaolo, with whom he worked at Sampdoria, Milan and Turin. Sacramento breaks up with Mourinho for reasons not yet clear, they worked together since 2019 and seemed to have a very close relationship, as also seen from the “All or nothing” series.

THE NEW VICE

–

The decision to separate was a bolt from the blue (even if in Portugal many saw the personality of Sacramento not very reconcilable, in the long term, with that of Mou) which the company made up for with the arrival of Foti, who arrived at Trigoria for a few days already. The former striker left football at the age of 27 due to many injuries and above all a herniated disc from which he was unable to heal: “Due to a medical error – his words – I can no longer support a whole workout “. Foti worked, always in Giampaolo’s staff, with Stefano Rapetti, Roma coach, also very close to Mourinho.