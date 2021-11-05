Rome, nerves and protests: here are the first whistles for Mourinho – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The shame is not erased and the ranking remains embarrassing: Bodo first and Roma who must watch their backs from the derelict Zorya, running the risk of the playoffs to move forward in the Conference League. The defeat of the first leg (6-1) remains between the black pages of the Giallorossi history and the 2-2 – sanctified by the networks of Solbakken, El Shaarawy, Botheim and Ibanez – does not satisfy the people. Mourinho takes it out on the referee in the tunnel: “There were two penalties for us”. True, but the paucity of the game this time was disturbing, Massimo Cecchini writes on The Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite an almost complete formation, spiders from the hole the Giallorossi draw few, so much so that in the first half the goalkeeper Hakimi does not have to make even a save. Little stuff really, why Mkhitaryan on the trocar drowns, while Abraham it’s a ghost. Solbakken scores 1-0 at the end of the first half, triggering the first seasonal whistles of the Olimpico against Mourinho’s Roma. In the second half, Mou also relies on the purged, with the return of Villar. The result will ultimately be 2-2. Nerves and protests remain, and this time we can’t even blame the reserves. In general, too little to be Mourinho’s Rome.