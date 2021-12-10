Rome, no injuries for Zaniolo: he can return with Atalanta – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The conditions of Nicolò Zaniolo they don’t worry. Entered for just eighteen minutes instead of Abraham in the Sofia match, the number 22 was off the pitch with a muscle problem. Today, the ultrasound check carried out by the Giallorossi medical staff did not reveal any injuries and for the moment, therefore, there do not seem to be any scheduled instrumental examinations. However, Zaniolo will not be called up for the match against Spezia due to disqualification, but there is optimism to have him on the pitch in the big match in Bergamo againstAtalanta, essential to fuel the Giallorossi’s hopes of a place in Champions League. Mourinho Monday will have to choose whether to deploy Shomurodov alongside Abraham, or give it a chance again Mayoral who against CSKA Sofia was among the best in the field. The Spaniard remains on the starting foot, but his situation could change between now and January. He hopes for a starting shirt as well Felix, finally negative to Covid-19 and returned to training in a group.