Rome, now the Friedkins strike a blow

Un siege that becomes mockerythe strangled joy in the video of the Var, and thus of this match which sanctions in the facts – and in the points – the farewell of the Rome the Champions are left with the goal canceled, the expulsion of Zaniolo and Mourinho’s words, heavier than stones, about the Palazzo and the specific weight of the club. Three linked moments that reduce the rest of the match with Genoa to a very poor thing. On the net that Abisso took away from the Giallorossi, already beyond the ninetieth, it goes without saying that, dissected at slow motion (and at the third shot), the previous stomp of Abraham is there. There is also that the action had developed after the contrast, with the outcome that we know, and that the referee – not far from the course – had let it go on validating the goal. Now, with such an invasive Var, in the opinion of Mourinho football has become another sport, where the detail that technology highlights in every area of ​​the pitch is turning into an indisputable decision. Reconciling the absoluteness of the image frozen in a frame with a sometimes rough contact sport – where, moreover, the interpretation of the referee is decisive in its unquestionability – appears in the long run more and more complicated. Example of an hour later: wouldn’t Giroud’s intervention on Sanchez have been called by the Var before the Frenchman’s goal in the Milan derby? Appealing to the “clear and obvious mistake” sometimes seems like a convenient refuge.

Look at the gallery Roma-Genoa, goal canceled by Zaniolo for an Abraham-Vasquez contact

Summary preparatory notes for any consideration on red a Zaniolo for the phrase “What the fuck did you boo” addressed three times to Abyss after the 1-0 cancellation, and the consequent, very bitter j’accuse of Mou. The immaturity challenged by the Portuguese to the referee is all in the guillotine of a card drawn in a manner totally detached from the context and from the moment. Although lit, the angry reaction of Zaniolo, in an evident competitive trance, never as it could be this time if it does not happen at least tolerated, because sometimes there are phrases (when they do not represent a personal offense, mind you) that making them fall on deaf ears gains credibility, even in personality. But this was not the case: no sensitivity, just the exposure of a guillotine as a mere affirmation of irrefutable power. Result: no Sassuolo, at least. That Zaniolo it is not Chiellini or Ibra, it has already been known for a while.

On the same topic Rome Zaniolo’s sentence to the referee Abisso: Mourinho reveals everything

And here the frontal attack of Mou at the Palace: Rome small, too small in the eyes of power. Lapidary and caustic, as he happens more and more often to be, despite him, in this Roman experience. It is not the first time that José has exposed himself by putting his face and credibility on the line. It will be said: he was also taken for his totemic leadership, inside and out. Perhaps yes, but if Rome considers itself guilty and repeatedly damaged, as per the long list of wrongs highlighted, the time has perhaps come for other voices, from other rooms, to make themselves heard with authority. The whole affair risks being experienced as a personal matter between Mou and the Palazzo. It is not so. The Friedkins take a hit. What then the Rome, especially in a dull first half, he manifested the usual technical limitations of some of his men, this is another matter. Different, but equally important. And that takes nothing away from the rest.