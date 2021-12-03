Rome, Pallotta again against the Friedkin: “This is not good, we need to talk”
New statements against the new owners of Roma, who do not reply but continue to invest in the club
Although in almost ten years of presidency he has not collected trophies, has broken in a more than traumatic way with two flags like Totti and De Rossi, has left the accounts in the red and has not managed to complete the stadium project (not only for his responsibility), James Pallotta comments on the choices of Dan and Ryan Friedkin. The two owners of Roma, who are silently (not without difficulty) trying to settle the budget with continuous inflows of money without forgetting, at the same time, the field, do not like to talk and since they have been in Italy they have never made anyone heard the their voice. For Pallotta, who was hardly ever there in Italy, “it’s not good, it’s not like that, you have to talk”.
THE ACCUSATION
–
Not only that: according to what “Notizie.com” reports for the former Giallorossi president “things are not going well and they will always say that it is my fault, right?”. The Friedkins did not respond and have no intention of doing so, but it is Pallotta himself who, for years, when he was president of Roma, said that the corporate problems arose from the previous situation that he had inherited. Nothing new, therefore, except the willingness of the new owners to devote themselves only to work. Time, then, will tell who was right.
December 3 – 9:44 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED