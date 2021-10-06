Rome party 2021, closing the new Marvel: Eternals is directed by Oscar-winning director for Nomadland Chloé Zhao

To the superstars already announced Quentin Tarantino, Tim Burton And Johnny Depp, a blockbuster to close the 2021 edition of the Rome Film Festival together with Alice nella Città which will be held from 14 to 24 October. It is about Eternals, the new movie Marvel Studios directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director and Golden Lion in Venice for Nomadland.

Today’s announcement precedes by one day the official press conference of the 16th edition of the Capitoline kermesse organized by the Fondazione Cinema per Roma and directed by Antonio Monda. Eternals is the third film in the so-called Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an epic choral story out of the chronology of time (for this “eternal”) that brings to the center a new group of superheroes forced to fight against the (usual) forces of evil , this time identified with the name de The Deviants. The cast includes the stars Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek And Angelina Jolie. Zhao’s third work will be screened at the Parco della Musica Auditorium on October 24th and will be released in theaters for the Disney on November 3.

While waiting to know the entire program of the Festival, the opening and pre-opening titles have been made official. The first responds to The Eyes of Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) directed by Michael Showalter with an amazing – at least from the rumors – Jessica Chastain as the American tele-preacher who gives the film its title, inspired by the true story of Tammy Faye Bakker. With the actress, who we are admiring in the HBO TV series Scenes from a wedding, it will be on screen Andrew Garfield in the role of her husband. The pre-opening film, on the other hand, is the very Italian comedy I am Santa Claus from Edoardo Falcone with Marco Giallini, Barbara Ronchi and the lamentation Gigi Proietti, one year after his death; the film will be released on November 3 for Lucky Red.

And again in “association” between the party directed by Monda and Alice nella Città directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli is another hit recently announced: Belfast directed by Kenneth Branagh, which was born in the Northern Irish city. At the center of the story is a nine-year-old boy who lives during civil strife in the late 1960s.