Rome party, Eternals brings Angelina Jolie on the red carpet – Cinema

Angelina Jolie, the director Chloé Zhao, the other actors Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington: Hollywood closing for the Rome Festival which announces them on the red carpet of the Auditorium on Sunday 24 October to accompany the preview of Eternals presented at the Festa del Cinema and Alice in the city. The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on Wednesday 3 November, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.
The new Marvel Studios film, Eternals by Chloé Zhao (Oscar for Nomadland), will close the program of the Rome Film Fest and Alice nella città at the Auditorium Parco della Musica. The third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar © director for Nomadland – brings to the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced to step out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. (HANDLE).

