Rome party, Johnny Depp guest of ‘Alice nella città’

Sara Johnny Depp, the super guest of the 19th edition of Alice in the City, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival, dedicated to beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini And Gianluca Giannelli, scheduled from 14 to 24 October 2021 in two exceptional locations: the Auditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year for the duration of the event, also the Auditorium della Conciliazione, which had already hosted the première in 2019 European of Maleficent – Mistress of Evil In presence of Angelina Jolie And Michelle Pfeiffer.

Johnny Depp will arrive in the capital to present Puffins, the animated web series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and a spinoff of the animated film Arctic – A glacial adventure. The only one of its kind, the series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the protagonist puffin. Johnny Puff.

Johnny Puff

The series focuses on the adventures lived by Johnny and his group of friends, Tic and Tac, Didi And Pie, who live with their Puffin tribe in the great and technological Otto’s Lair, walrus, skilled engineer and collector. Many missions but also events related to daily life, in the name of dissemination and awareness: the series, in fact, aims to talk to children about some important issues such as gender equality, pollution and environmental protection.

“There are actors who are inextricably linked to some of the characters they have played in their career and vice versa – underlined the directors of Alice in the City – Edward scissor hands, Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, have lived such epic adventures thanks also to the charisma of Johnny Depp. Actors like him have given body and soul to characters who have entered the public imagination of several generations and for this reason, despite the passing of time, they remain among the most loved and iconic of all time “.