Rome Party: Jolie, Superheroine? Who welcomes migrants – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 24 – “The super-heroines of today? The women who are on the front line and dedicate every minute of their lives to welcoming migrants. People who fled not to fight, but precisely to avoid war and give security to the family “. To say it today in Rome is Angelina Jolie among the superheroes of ETERNALS presented in preview at the Rome Film Fest and at Alice nella città and in cinemas from 3 November with The Walt Disney Company Italia.



Third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director for Nomadland – the film tells an epic story on the big screen that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal but often Super Heroes. ‘defective’, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.



To play them, a cast that includes, in addition to Jolie, who has always been involved in the social and UNHCR ambassador, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek. (HANDLE).

