Rome Party, Tim Burton: “I don’t make films from Dumbo, I was traumatized. Depp is a friend, of course I would make films with him”

Physically he appears a bit aged but the irony, the wit and the ready joke of Tim Burton transform the meeting with the press for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Festival into a fun exchange in which the 63-year-old American director answers the barrage of questions from journalists and young enthusiasts who crowd the Petrassi room. The director arrived in Rome accompanied by his sons Neill and Billy, he had with Helena Bonham Carter, and the little dog Levi and on stage he was honored by three great Italian artists with whom he worked, Gabriella Pescucci, Dante Ferretti And Francesca Lo Schiavo. Let’s start with the end in which he explains: “I haven’t made films for two years, the last one, the one about Dumbo, traumatized me. Only at the end of the production did I realize that it was an autobiographical film and that I was the elephant. I in my story with Disney, I was that creature. ” That the relationship with the Mickey Mouse house has cracked is clear from many things, including from his opinion on the major’s decision to remake the famous cartoons in live action. “I’m responsible for some of these remakes, but I’m not a big fan anymore, it seemed a bit repetitive and now I don’t want to do them anymore.” His new adventure is that of seriality, “I’ve been working on the series for a few months now Wednesday (for Netflix, ed), dedicated to a character from the Addams family that I was very fond of, reminds me a little Beetlejuice“.

Burton poses with his little dog Levi (ansa)

Behind the director’s back is the image of Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder in Edward scissor hands, “along with Ed Wood the character I’ve always felt closest to” he says and when asked about his relationship with Depp, Burton doesn’t dwell on it but is succinct: “I’m happy to have worked with people like Johnny and with those actors who were ready to try something different, I like working with people who inspire me. Like Michelle Pfeiffer who was able to put a live bird in her mouth for her Catwoman. I love actors who are more interested in the process than in the result, who are not they spend time seeing each other “. When asked about what Depp is going through in recent times, removed from Hollywood for issues related to his divorce with Amber Heard who accused him of violence, the director said: “I have not lived in Hollywood for many years, this is a long history, to answer this question we would have to stay here a lot of time. What is certain is that I would still work with him, he is a friend of mine and I love him “.

Loading... Advertisements Johnny Depp and Tim Burton in Venice in 2007 on the occasion of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to the director

To one of the many young people who asked him for advice for those who want to embark on a journey into the world of Burton cinema, who had just confessed that one of his biggest fears is going on stage (“I didn’t sleep tonight”), he said: “What I have never been afraid of is trying to do things. You have to be passionate and without fear of making a mistake or failing, but driven by true conviction and passion for whatever you want to do … then you will have a good chance to do. something special. I’ve always daydreamed, it’s important to be creative. No matter the form of expression, everything you can do in this direction helps the spirit. “

‘The Chocolate Factory’, Willy Wonka according to Tim Burton



To those who ask him how he reacts to this desire of cinema to be more and more inclusive, he who has always talked about diversity. “I have always felt like an outsider so it was normal for me to tell those stories, I have always felt close to all those who, due to race, age or gender, felt marginalized. It is part of my life, but in reality I never have. thought a lot “. The most wrong thing they said about her? “That it’s dark, but it’s not true. It’s like when you grow up and they put a label on you, I don’t like the feeling of being boxed in and I try never to do it with others, because then that label sticks to you all the way through. life”. On the Lifetime Achievement Award: “Sometimes an award like this seems a bit like a funeral, but for me it is very special. Receiving it in Rome, the city of Bava, Fellini, Argento. I grew up with a love for cinema and this place and there are many people who are dear to me here like Dante Ferretti “. On the many films he made: “They say I’m like children, I don’t regret any of them. Surely I made mistakes but every film I did for a reason whether it went well or not and everything I did is a part of me, every time you do something there are positive and negative emotions. There are things that today I would no longer do now but no regrets “.