Sports

Rome, Pellegrini injury: quadriceps injury, back in 2022 – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee24 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Number 7 underwent exams in the afternoon. He will miss the big matches against Atalanta and Inter

Following the injury remedied against the Turin, Lorenzo Pilgrims he underwent an ultrasound in the afternoon which revealed an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh. Recovery times are long and his return is expected after the Christmas break. A real tile for José Mourinho that yesterday press conference had anticipated the seriousness of his captain’s injury. An essential player for the coach who has always employed him in the league except for the derby in which he was disqualified. Lorenzo also played when his left knee hurt due to a fortuitous confrontation with Vina during the Roma-Milan warm-up and subsequently took to the field also with the Venice when in reality it would have helped him to respect a rest shift. On that occasion he was given painkillers, but then he had to forfeit the national team in the two matches valid for qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

Lorenzo Pilgrims he will return to play after the Christmas break, so he will meet on 6 January in the big match against Milan. He will miss the matches against Bologna, Inter, Cska Sofia, Spezia, Atalanta and Sampdoria.

November 29, 2021 (change November 29, 2021 | 15:24)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee24 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

La Vanguardia attacks Mourinho: “The time of the Portuguese Mussolini is over” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

3 weeks ago

missing two expulsions and a penalty

2 hours ago

Mourinho evaluates the change of form: here is who goes down and who goes up in the hierarchy – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

2 weeks ago

Scamacca, after the father also the grandfather in trouble: arrested for threats with a knife | News

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button