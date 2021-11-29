Rome, Pellegrini injury: quadriceps injury, back in 2022 – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Following the injury remedied against the Turin, Lorenzo Pilgrims he underwent an ultrasound in the afternoon which revealed an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh. Recovery times are long and his return is expected after the Christmas break. A real tile for José Mourinho that yesterday press conference had anticipated the seriousness of his captain’s injury. An essential player for the coach who has always employed him in the league except for the derby in which he was disqualified. Lorenzo also played when his left knee hurt due to a fortuitous confrontation with Vina during the Roma-Milan warm-up and subsequently took to the field also with the Venice when in reality it would have helped him to respect a rest shift. On that occasion he was given painkillers, but then he had to forfeit the national team in the two matches valid for qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.