Rome, Red Carpet with children for Tim Burton and Angelina Jolie

Cinema

25 October 21 / Written by: Giuliana Lorenzo

Very rare appearance of the famous director

Tim Burton and Angelina Jolie they showed up at the Rome Film Festival with their children. A red carpet without companions but in the name of the family.

Most of all then Burton’s presence struck, in one of his very rare appearances. Tim Burton was however honored for his career and decided to catch up Rome with their two children.

Billy Ray, born in 2003, and Nell, born in 2007, had with Helena Bonham Carter, English actress and her partner in 2014.

Meanwhile, the director is also working on the new Netflix series, “Wednesday ” on the Wednesday character of the Addams family.

His was one of the very rare appearances as he always tries to keep away from the glossy world of Hollywood.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: “The Eternals”: ​​Angelina Jolie parades with all her children

Different case for Angelina Jolie, invited for the premiere of her film “The Eternals “ new chapter of the Marvel saga,

If in Los Angeles he had attended with all his children in Rome he instead marched with his two daughters Zahara and Shiloh Pitt.

The star, who in the film is the fierce warrior Thena, has the right to the role of women: “Land today’s super heroines? It is the women who are on the front line and dedicate every minute of their lives to welcoming migrants, people who have fled not to fight, but precisely to avoid war and give security to the family ”.

The actress for the occasion showed off a dress Versace, while Shiloh, surprisingly since she had explained that she wanted to change sex, wore a black dress.