Rome: renewed the contracts of the young Darboe, Zalewski and Bove

For the first he signs up to 2026, for the other two up to 2025. Pinto: “Example extension of the policy adopted by the club”

There Rome looks to the future and locks up its young people. The renewals of the contracts of Bove (midfielder born in 2002), Zalewski (striker born in 2002) e Darboe (midfielder born in 2001). This was announced by the Giallorossi company with a press release on its website. The first two signed up to 30 June 2025, while Darboe, on the other hand, had an agreement until 2026. “The extension of these contracts is an example of the policy adopted by the club for its young people”, said the General Manager of the sports area of ​​the Rome Tiago Pinto.

All three players have been part of José Mourinho’s squad since the beginning of the season and made their professional debut in the first half of 2021. “The club will continue to bet on its players, protecting their growth process and transmitting culture to them. of work and the value of humility – he added Pinto – I also hope that these renewals can represent a stimulus for all those who dedicate their energies to the Roma Youth Sector and that this is only the beginning of a path full of satisfactions “.