Roma striker Tammy Abraham was involved in a car accident driving his Porsche Cayenne this morning.

Rome at work in Trigoria to prepare for the very delicate restart in the Serie A championship third infected with Covid-19, José Mourinho and his staff trying to work at their best in view of the match against Milan at San Siro. The coach is aware of being awaited by two challenges of fundamental importance: first the away match for the Rossoneri, then the home match against Juventus. Two important matches in fourth place.

Beyond the problems related to the Coronavirus positives, Mourinho can smile for the important recovery of Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Captain has given up a few days of vacation to be able to work at his best and present himself in good condition for the challenge set for January 6. But the contribution of the whole group will be fundamental. In this sense, this morning the news concerning a car accident that he saw involved Tammy Abraham.

Rome, road accident for Abraham | The situation

The Giallorossi striker, fundamental in the offensive balance of Mourinho’s team, was the protagonist of a car accident. The accident occurred this morning near the shopping center Euroma2. An unwanted unscheduled game, which immediately caused concern for the Giallorossi environment. Number 9, while driving his Porsche Cayenne, would have impacted against the subcompact led by a lady.

An accident that fortunately it had no consequences for none of the people involved. Both Abraham and the woman driving the other vehicle did not report any problems resulting from the accident, and they would have immediately confronted to clarify the dynamics of the collision. Not the first “problem”Driving for the attacker, who in April had been pinched by the British police while driving above the speed limits. On that occasion Abraham was sanctioned with the curtailment of 6 points on the driving license e 826 pounds fine. Today, fortunately, the accident turned out to be much less serious, so much so that the Englishman has regularly took part in the training session early morning.