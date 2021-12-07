Rome seeks the turning point

ROME – Mourinho he is always on the bridge. The Friedkins had planned a transition season and confirmed their confidence in the coach, who in April, at the time of the first interview, convinced him to accept Roma. The president is sorry for the latest results, but is convinced that the many young players in the team can improve over the course of the season. Yesterday he had an interview with the coach , they both work to try to improve the situation. For American owners, the reference for the technical area is always Tiago Pinto , with which the comparisons are daily. The Portuguese knows that it takes more transfer market sessions to set up a squad that can compete for high goals. Even in the past, Roma struggled at the start of a new project. It was like this with the first Spalletti, Sabatini also took three market sessions to set up a top team.

The Friedkins with Mourinho

The Friedkins had taken into account that they had to face some difficulties in first year of Mourinho management. They know that planning work is needed, there is no disorientation in Trigoria, the coach is not in question. For the Portuguese there are always rumors of interest from English clubs, but he’s not the type to give up and then there are three-year contract worth seven million per season to always take into consideration. The defeat against Inter has irritated the American owners, because they must not accept losing in that way. At the end of the match Tiago Pinto apologized to the fans, the first market to be signed by the Portuguese cannot be evaluated after a match like the one against Inter. And it should not be forgotten, in the comparison that is made between Dzeko and Abraham, that Edin wanted to leave and an investment was made on Abraham for the future.