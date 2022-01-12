Rome, Sergio Oliveira landed in Ciampino: now medical examinations and LIVE signing | First page
It is Sergio Oliveira’s day. The Portuguese footballer will arrive in the capital around 11.10 at Ciampino airport to then carry out the medical examinations and sign his contract. The midfielder, now a former Porto, will join Mourinho’s team with the loan formula with the right of redemption for a total amount close to 15 million euros.
11.35 – Sergio Oliveira has just landed in Rome. The Portuguese midfielder landed at 11.30. Black down jacket and tracksuit, with a backpack on his shoulders, the 29-year-old will now undergo medical examinations and then sign the 2.5 million-a-season contract. Mourinho expects to have him immediately available.
11.05 am: The player’s flight will be delayed: at this moment the plane is over the Sardinia and landing is scheduled at 11:25 am, no longer at 11:10 am.
9.30 am – As the website of the Record newspaper writes, Sérgio Oliveira packed his bags for Roma and arrived around 8 am in the VIP area of the Francisco Sá Carneiro airport. After a long wait due to the anti-Covid procedures, he entered the airport premises after greeting his wife, Cristiana Pereira. His landing in Ciampino is scheduled for 11.10