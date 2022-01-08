Rome Sergio Oliveira, what’s missing for the closing: the news of the transfer market

It takes patience to Rome to get to Sergio Oliveira. The times to define the negotiation to bring the midfielder of the Port in Serie A they are not as tight as the Giallorossi fans and managers expected. The news of the 29-year-old’s possible farewell has indeed created an uproar in Portugal and generated friction between the Dragoes coach Sergio Conceiçao, opposed to the sale of the player, and its president. Despite the four consecutive matches started from the bench in the club’s last four games, Oliveira remains an important player for the Porto dressing room, as the 39 goals in 174 appearances for the club testify.

Possible deal next week Roma’s idea is to get to Sergio Oliveira with a loan with redemption right for 15 million. The Giallorossi club to negotiate to offer Porto the best conditions to start Sergio Oliveira but it seems almost impossible to think that the player could arrive in Italy for Sunday’s match at the Olimpico against Juventus: the agreement between the parties is much more likely to mature next week.

Maitland-Niles “sees” Juventus read also



Is Maitland-Niles from Roma, on the pitch with Juve? An operation concluded for Roma is the one concerning Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The contract of the English midfielder was officially deposited in the League on Friday, two days after the medical examinations carried out by the now former Arsenal player. After closing with the Gunners with the formula of dry loan – without redemption option – for 500 thousand euros plus another 500 bonus, Roma’s will now is to have Maitland-Niles already for Sunday’s big match at 18:30 against Juventus, also thanks to the disqualification of Karsdorp, sent off for a double yellow card against Milan.

Source link