Rome, Smalling and Mayoral the troubles of Pinto: here is the strategy for the market – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

With Kumbulla out and the English not convincing, the Giallorossi must decide whether to invest in another central. Forward the Spaniard can leave. Felix is ​​there, but will that be enough?

Two priorities for the market: a midfielder it’s a right back. Rome’s goals for January are clear to everyone. Then, if there is the budget and the necessary conditions (low cost opportunities, team still in the running for all the objectives), we will try to further shore up the squad, so as to give Mourinho all the tools needed to achieve the best possible result in his first season. Tiago Pinto is already at work, but between now and January he will have to deal with some grits: first of all the transfers of the redundancies who will have to contribute to forming a treasury to be invested immediately, then the issues central defender And escort striker. Here is the situation.

Bryan Cristante he has already played a match as a defender central this season, against Bodo / Glimt at the Olimpico, and this caused the first alarm bell to sound in Trigoria. The Giallorossi have four central squads (five if we consider the purged Fazio), but so far Mourinho has had to manage them as if they were two and a half. Smalling is still struggling with the usual physical problems, which are starting to seem chronic. Kumbulla does not give guarantees and in the few releases in which he was called into question he did not seem up to par. The only certainties are Mancini And Ibanez, with the latter also used as a full-back if necessary. So what to do in January? The Italian-Albanian has an open conversation with Torino: Juric, the coach who launched him at Verona, would like it and the Giallorossi are thinking about it seriously. Should he leave, the possibility of finding a replacement will be considered. Much will also depend on how the Roma season will be directed. With the team still in the running for three goals, an extra effort will be made.

Good news arrived this week. Felix he decided (independently and without any pressure from the club) not to answer the call from Ghana, thus also pulling himself out of the possibility of leaving in January for the Africa Cup of Nations. Tiago Pinto knows that the possibility that Borja Mayoral will leave Roma in a month and a half Andhigh (Fiorentina pushes to have it immediately). And Mourinho has already clearly said that staying with two forwards is a risk. Also in this case the GM and the technical staff will decide together whether to bet strongly on Felix, or look for the low cost opportunity in this case as well. The second option is difficult, if not impossible. For this reason Mou has already launched the now former Primavera, also preferring it to Shomurodov on some occasions. The market is now around the corner, but in Trigoria the phones are already hot.

