Rome, Smalling scores but the injury nightmare returns. And the market is upon us

Roma win again and Mourinho can smile, but only halfway. The distance with Atalanta, the Giallorossi’s next challenger in Serie A, remains unchanged, the door closes clean and finds two goals from a corner kick with two central players. And if Ibanez has by now got a taste for it with his fourth goal of the season (three in Serie A and one in Conference), the good news seemed to have come from Smalling who this year had scored only with Zorya. At game time, however, Mourinho changes it for Diawara and the next few hours will help us understand the extent of the problem. A vicious circle from which the defender does not seem to get out. And maybe when the Special One on the eve of the match against Spezia spoke of 2-3 shots to improve, he also referred to the central defense given the few guarantees provided by the former United. After the injuries of the beginning of the season, Smalling was now giving continuity to his performances and performance, except to run into the latter problems that keeps everyone in suspense.

Of the last six league games, he has played five as a starter, only skipping Sofia’s away match to avoid muscle overload given the recent past. The Englishman also finds the goal in Serie A after 502 days. The last time was on 29 July 2019, on the bench was Fonseca in his first season in the Giallorossi and shortly afterwards the English center would return to United due to the lack of agreement between the parties to extend the loan for the match of the Europa League with Sevilla, postponed due to the stop of competitions for Covid. Now, however, there is a new aura of mystery about his condition. “If something came out, you will have heard, I’m not optimistic,” Mourinho said in the post-game, who then reiterated how Roma will do something in the January transfer market but without spending a lot. Two or three purchases will still be needed, to understand between now and Christmas if a central will also be among these or if Mourinho will be able to rely on Smalling.