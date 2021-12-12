Rome-Spezia, official punishment | Excluded from the squad

Roma will meet Spezia on Monday evening in the postponement of the seventeenth day of Serie A. Today the announcement of an important absence.

Three events to end the year in the best possible way. Three games before the Christmas break, which Roma wants to reach with high morale and the conviction that they can compete fully for their goals. The team of José Mourinho did not abandon the dream of catching the train of the top four: a train that leads straight to the qualification for the next edition of the Champions League.

And so, while waiting for the new year to bring some recovery – Pellegrini and Spinazzola above all – and maybe some additions from the transfer market, Roma have only one goal to end 2021: to win. Starting with the match on Monday evening, when it will be on stage at the Olimpico Spice. The Ligurians, fourth-bottom in the standings with 12 points, will arrive in the capital with the desire of those who know they have to fight for every ball to chase salvation.

Rome-Spezia, official announcement | Not summoned

José Mourinho he will meet journalists for the traditional press conference on the eve of tomorrow morning. The appointment is set for 10 am. On that occasion, the coach will be able to take stock of the situation on the conditions of the team after the European away match on Thursday. As for the Spezia, however, the coach Thiago Motta he anticipated his own press conference and talked about Monday’s match this afternoon. The Ligurian coach underlined how the Olimpico challenge is difficult, reiterating not to trust the rumors that speak of a Rome in difficulty. The match on Monday evening will also be an opportunity for Motta to return to greet José Mourinho, his coach at the time of Inter.

During the press conference, however, Motta also announced that, for disciplinary reasons, an important member of the La Spezia squad will not be summoned. It is about Nzola that “there will not be with Roma. He will stay in La Spezia for a reason: today we had a video meeting and he arrived late and for this reason he will stay in La Spezia and we will see for the next races if he will be called or not.”Said the coach. “I don’t even know who will play in attack, we have to see what we will try and I will choose the best team“.