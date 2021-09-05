Rome, Steven Nzonzi one step away from goodbye: closing negotiation with Al-Rayyan (On Saturday 4 September 2021)

There Rome, despite the summer transfer market session ending last Tuesday, he continues to work on the exit front. After fixing Coric, Bianda, Olsen, Pedro, Florenzi and Pastore, the sporting director of the Giallorossi club, Tiago Pinto, would also find accommodation for Steven Nzonzi. According to what was reported by the portal “StadDoha”, the French midfielder would be one step fromthe Al–Rayyan Sports Club, so much so that tomorrow Nzonzi he would be expected in Doha to undergo medical examinations and to sign the contract that would bind him to the club of … Read on sportface

Pellegrini, renewal on stand by. Serie A list: Santon, Nzonzi and Fazio present Al Rayyan would like to sign Steven Nzonzi, among the redundant players with the Rome is pressing to get rid of his hefty salary of four million euros per season. Two Turkish teams have …

Pastore all’Elche, Rome finds Nzonzi as a buyer While Javier Pastore signs for Elche, Roma might finally have found a buyer for Steven Nzonzi, as Al-Rayyan agree personal terms.









