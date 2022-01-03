Rome, still in the Pellegrini group: out El Shaarawy

Rome: the latest on El Shaarawy and Spinazzola

As mentioned, the three players who tested positive for Coronavirus will not be the only ones unavailable for Josè Mourinho. Both Darboe and Diawara will be out, both competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, e with them also Leonardo Spinazzola and Stephan El Shaarawy.

The situation of the former is not yet very clear: the goal is to have the former Atalanta back at his disposal by the end of January. It is hoped that by that date he can at least return to training in a group and therefore hope for a call-up, perhaps in early February. Surely the question concerning the conditions of El Shaarawy, on the other hand, is more peaceful: Pharaoh did not train due to physical problems that continue to torment him, which is why he will not be available for the match against Milan. It is hoped, however, to have him among the squads already for the match against Juventus scheduled for January 9th.

In both matches there should be Lorenzo Pellegrini instead: the number 7 of the Capitoline is completely recovered after the muscular problem that kept him away from the fields of dim for several weeks. Roma are counting on him a lot and Mourinho is ready to return to fielding him among the owners.