Sports

Rome, storm and floods: Lazio

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read

An incessant rain has been hitting there for days Capital. In particular, today the rainfall has given no respite Rome, where the match between Lazio and Udinese, race valid for the fifteenth day of A league. The city has been on alert since yesterday for thunderstorms, strong winds and consequent flooding in various areas of the capital. The bad weather does not seem willing to stop – the forecasts speak of copious rains even during the 90 ‘of play – but the conditions of the Olimpico are more worrying.

However, as usual, tarpaulins have been placed to protect the green rectangle, making it practicable despite the rainfall. A little more than two hours after the kick-off of the match, therefore, it can be said that the match is not at risk, it will be played regularly. And if the players on the field will necessarily have to “fight” against a obstacle in addition – the rain -, the green rectangle seems not to be affected by the abundant water that has come down practically without stopping in the last few days.

Lazio – Udinese, Bertotto: “I love Sarri’s playing philosophy, it takes time for the right team”

Lazio – Udinese, the probable formations: chance Zaccagni, Patric for Luiz Felipe

BACK TO HOME PAGE

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

De Vrij in strong doubt, but Inzaghi recovers two starters

3 weeks ago

Champions League: Inter in Tiraspol to take a step towards the second round, but Lautaro’s goals are needed | News

November 2, 2021

MotoGP / Marquez case, Aleix Espargarò doesn’t trust – Moto

4 weeks ago

Unjustified indifference to the Golden Ball for Paolo Rossi

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button