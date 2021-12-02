Rome, storm and floods: Lazio

An incessant rain has been hitting there for days Capital. In particular, today the rainfall has given no respite Rome, where the match between Lazio and Udinese, race valid for the fifteenth day of A league. The city has been on alert since yesterday for thunderstorms, strong winds and consequent flooding in various areas of the capital. The bad weather does not seem willing to stop – the forecasts speak of copious rains even during the 90 ‘of play – but the conditions of the Olimpico are more worrying.

However, as usual, tarpaulins have been placed to protect the green rectangle, making it practicable despite the rainfall. A little more than two hours after the kick-off of the match, therefore, it can be said that the match is not at risk, it will be played regularly. And if the players on the field will necessarily have to “fight” against a obstacle in addition – the rain -, the green rectangle seems not to be affected by the abundant water that has come down practically without stopping in the last few days.

